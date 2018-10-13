PD by-election: EC receives report on political party supporters still campaigning

Election Commission officers are seen at a polling centre in Port Dickson October 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, Oct 13 — A report was lodged with the Election Commission (EC) today on supporters of two political parties still campaigning at the entrance to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Teluk Kemang, one of the Polling District Centres (PDM) for the Port Dickson by-election.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the commission had instructed election enforcement officers to take the necessary action.

“I received complaints on supporters of two political parties displaying their respective party flag and symbol at the entrance to the PDM concerned.

“I wish to reaffirm that campaign on polling day is prohibited because it is against regulations and the law,” he said when met after visiting the PDM at SK Port Dickson, where two candidates in the by-election, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, of Pakatan Harapan (PH), and his former aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, who is contesting as an independent, were also seen there to observe the election process.

The by-election was called after its incumbent Member of Parliament Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat last September 12 to allow Anwar, who recently won the PKR presidency, to contest and return to parliament.

In the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9, Danyal Balagopal, a former senior officer of the Royal Malaysian Navy, won by a majority of 17,710 votes to defeat Datuk VS Mogan of Barisan Nasional and Mahfuz Roslan of PAS. ― Bernama