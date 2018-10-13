Coldplay to cover full career in documentary ‘A Head Full of Dreams’

English singer-songwriter Chris Martin, frontman of British rock band Coldplay, performs on stage at the ArenA Stadium in Amsterdam on June 23, 2016, during a concert presenting the band’s latest album ‘A Head Full of Dreams.’ — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 13 — Coldplay has announced plans to release a new documentary film that spans the career of the stadium-filling British rock band.

Coming out in November in cinemas worldwide and on Amazon Prime Video, A Head Full of Dreams is directed by Mat Whitecross, who has been filming the band since their first rehearsal.

The story will track the band’s full journey, from humble origins to superstardom, while showcasing live footage from their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour, including performances of Fix You and Viva La Vida.

Also included will be backstage footage from the tour, said to highlight the band’s friendship and brotherhood, as well as “unprecedented and unseen” archival materials culled from more than 20 years.

A Head Full of Dreams will hit cinemas worldwide for one night only on November 14; find tickets via coldplay.film.

Two days later, on November 16, it will launch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, the US, Australia and New Zealand. — AFP-Relaxnews