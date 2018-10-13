Isa casts ballot in PD poll, only hopeful eligible to vote

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad casts his ballot at a polling centre in Port Dickson October 13, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LINGGI, Oct 13 ― Independent Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad voted at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Linggi polling station this morning as the only one eligible to vote in the Port Dickson by-election among the six candidates.

The former Negri Sembilan mentri besar arrived at 11.20am in a Mercedes-Benz and was greeted by a group of supporters who lined up the adjacent road of the polling centre.

Asked how he felt after casting his ballot, Mohd Isa said he felt “exhilarated” at the experience.

“Usually I vote for someone else, but now I am able to vote for myself,” he joked.

Mohd Isa also said he was tired after two weeks of campaigning, but brushed off the fatigue by saying was used to the rigorous schedule of elections.

When asked if he would consider retiring if he fails to win, Mohd Isa said things were rarely certain in politics.

He resigned from Umno to contest the poll against the party’s expressed wishes.

Mohd Isa's son, Mohd Najib, was also present to accompany his father along with other family members.

Earlier PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar also paid a brief visit to the polling centre around 10am.

Poll favourite Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim came by around 12.15pm.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters, including early voters, and comprises Malays (43 per cent), Chinese (33 per cent), Indians (22 per cent) and other races (two per cent).

The by-election is being held after incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, of PKR vacated his seat on September 12 to allow Anwar, who recently won the PKR presidency, to contest and return to parliament.

In the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9, Danyal Balagopal, a former senior officer of the Royal Malaysian Navy, won by a majority of 17,710 votes to defeat Datuk VS Mogan of Barisan Nasional and Mahfuz Roslan of PAS.