Kit Siang: Najib lied about police report

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang claimed the police report initiated by Datuk Seri Najib Razak over murder allegations was against the former rather than against the ex-prime minister.

Najib directed an aide to lodge a police report over various murders implicating him, which the police confirmed receiving last night.

“In his Facebook on Thursday night, Najib said he will ask his aide to lodge a report against himself to that the police under the Pakatan Harapan government can re-investigate his involvements in several murder cases.

“But the police report Najib’s aide made yesterday was not against him, but against me! What a liar indeed!” he said, citing a Malaysiakini report of the police report.

Najib previously claimed the report would allow the police to investigate him over the murders.

Lim also asked the former prime minister today if he would also join a petition seeking fresh investigations into the 2006 murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu.

“Will he second my motion if I propose in Parliament a re-opening of investigations of the Altantuya murder?” he asked.

In July, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the renewed investigation into Altantuya’s murder was complete.

Najib and Lim have been locked in this exchange since the latter declared that the former PM did not kill political aide Teoh Beng Hock in 2009, but must bear responsibility as the head of the government at the time.

The ex-PM responded by asking why it took Lim 10 years to make the public declaration.