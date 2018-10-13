Minister: Govt has no plans to abolish tourism tax

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi says the tourism tax is still maintained for the benefit of the country. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 13 ― The government does not intend to abolish the Tourism Tax imposed on every foreign tourist visiting Malaysia, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said the ministry took note of the grumblings of the tourists on the tax, especially among backpackers, but the tax was still maintained for the benefit of the country.

“But it is only a small amount to be paid to travel in this country when the RM10 tax value is compared to their own currencies,” he told reporters after the Motac Level National Sports Day Celebration here today.

Malaysia began implementing the Tourism Tax after Parliament approved its implementation from September 1, 2017.

The government also had no intention of raising the tax rate for now because it was still reasonable, he added. ― Bernama