Goh Jin Wei secures first gold medal for Malaysia at Youth Olympic Games

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — National women’s singles shuttler, Goh Jin Wei secured first gold medal for the Malaysian contingent after winning the badminton event in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia).

The third seed player pulled off another surprise by edging the second seed, Wang Zhiy, of China, winning 16-21, 21-13 and 21-19 in the final match held at Tecnopolis, according to the Olympic website;www.olympic.org.

Prior to this, Jin Wei upset top seed Phittayaporn Chaiwan, of Thailand, in the semi-finals match on Thursday.

Meanwhile, national junior hockey team continued their fine form by advancing into the semi-finals of the men’s five-a-side event by edging Austria 2-0 in the quarter-finals match.

National junior striker, Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook turned hero for Malaysia after striking twice via a field goal in the 11th and 19th minute, respectively.

Malaysia will play against Zambia in the semi-finals on Saturday (Sunday in Malaysia) after the latter stunned reigning champion, Australia 6-4 in another last eight match. — Bernama