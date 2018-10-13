DPM congratulates shuttler Goh for winning first gold medal at Youth Olympic Games

Goh Jin Wei clinched the first gold medal for the Malaysian contingent at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today congratulated the national women’s singles shuttler, Goh Jin Wei for clinching the first gold medal for the Malaysian contingent in the badminton event at Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia).

“Congrats, Goh Jin Wei wins country’s first ever gold at Youth Olympic Games in Argentina, beating China’s Wang Zhiy in the girls’ singles. Malaysia Boleh!” she said in her Twitter posting, today.

Jin Wei, the third-seeded player pulled off another surprise by edging the second-seeded, Wang Zhiy, of China, winning 16-21, 21-13 and 21-19 in the final match of the Youth Olympic Games held at Tecnopolis, according to the Olympic website.

Prior to this, Jin Wei upset top-seeded Phittayaporn Chaiwan, of Thailand, in the semi-finals match on Thursday. — Bernama

BERNAMA