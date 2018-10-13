Rina Harun heads list of 419 recipients Melaka state awards

Rina Mohd Harun is among the 14 recipients of the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

MELAKA, Oct 13 ― Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun heads the list of 419 recipients of the state awards and medals in conjunction with the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob’s 80th birthday yesterday.

Rina, who is Titiwangsa Member of Parliament and also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Wanita deputy chief, was among the 14 recipients of the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (D.G.S.M), which carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the other recipients of the D.G.S.M award were Health Minister Dr Dzulkeply Ahmad; Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan MD Yusof; Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religion) Datuk Mujahid Yusof.

“Civil Service Director-General Datuk Borhan Dolah; Melaka State Secretary Datuk Roslan Ibrahim; Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin; Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Adviser Ahmad Awang.

“Works Department Director-General Datuk Dr Roslan Md Taha; Kuala Linggi International Port managing director Datuk Noormustafa Kamal Yahya; Fazil Group managing director Datuk Mohamad Fazil Shafie; GUH Holding Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk H'ng Bak Tee,” he said in a statement here today. ― Bernama