'Black Panther' sequel coming from Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler (left) and ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman at film's European premiere in London February 2018. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 13 ― The director of boxing movie Creed and Marvel superhero adventure Black Panther will be writer and director of an as yet undated Black Panther 2.

One of 2018's biggest box office hits to date, Black Panther, is to receive a sequel at the hands of its original writer and director.

Since its February release, it has gone on to generate a US$1.3 billion worldwide gross, behind only fellow Marvel and Disney stablemate Avengers: Infinity War (US$2 billion) a nose ahead of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, becoming one of the top ten highest grossers of all time as a result.

The story of a hidden, technologically advanced African nation and its king, T'Challa, has already been partially continued in Avengers: Infinity War, but how it loops back into Black Panther 2 may only become apparent once the plot of 2019's Avengers 4 is made known.

Disney is pushing Black Panther for consideration in 12 categories ahead of the February 2019 Academy Awards including, in a Marvel Studios first, Best Picture. ― AFP-Relaxnews