Bus driver dies, two hurt in highway crash

A bus driver was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the East-West Highway. ― Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

GERIK, Oct 13 ― A bus driver was killed while two people were injured in an accident involving three vehicles including an express bus on the East-West Highway.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call at 12.49am over the incident at Bukit Jala near here.

“The bus, which was carrying 31 passengers, crashed with a lorry carrying sawdust and trailer carrying iron wires,” he said in a statement.

He added that rescuers found the bus driver pinned to his seat on arrival; he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The casualties were a woman passenger and the co-driver of the lorry.

The bus passengers were later put on another bus to continue their journey to Kelantan.