In pictures: A celebration fit for a goddess

Chinese goddess Mazu. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Worshippers of Chinese goddess Mazu believe she protects and intervenes for them as she roams the seas.

She is also worshipped by the Hainanese clan in Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur’s biggest temple, the Thean Hou temple, on the ninth day of the ninth month in Chinese lunar calendar.

The Thean Hou temple held an offering ceremony in conjunction with goddess Mazu’s ascension to heaven.

On October 7, the temple held an offering ceremony for Mazu, who is also known as the Empress of Heaven.

As part of the ceremony, a flotilla of 89 boats set sail from Sekinchan to Sungai Besar, which was followed by several cultural performances and activities.

Pos Malaysia Berhad also issued a first day cover of four stamp designs that featured the temple, boats, Eight-Row dance and an image of the goddess.