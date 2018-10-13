Goldsmith shop in KL loses RM500,000 to armed robbers

Kajang OCPD, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the incident occurred at about 1.47pm when three men armed with objects that looked like a pistol and hammer entered the premises.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 ― A goldsmith shop lost about RM500,000 after being robbed by three armed men in a supermarket in the Bangi Avenue area, Kajang this afternoon.

“According to a witness, two of the suspects broke the glass exhibition counter of the jewellery (gold) items using the hammer while another suspect armed with an object that looked like a pistol waited outside the premises,” he said in a statement, last night.

“Police investigation also revealed that during the incident, two female workers were on duty and both did not suffer any injury during the robbery.

He said the robbery that lasted about two minutes was recorded by a closed-circuit TV (CCTV).

All the suspects escaped using two motorcycles. ― Bernama