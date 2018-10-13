Cops confirm Najib’s aide lodged report over murder allegations

Najib said he had asked his aide to lodge a police report to enable a police investigation to be initiated regarding the allegation that he was involved in the case of the murder of several individuals. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that it had received a report lodged by an aide to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Without giving further details, Sentul District Police Chief, ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah when contacted said Najib’s aide had made the report at the Sentul District Police Headquarters yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday, Najib in his official Facebook status, said he had asked his aide to lodge a police report to enable a police investigation to be initiated regarding the allegation that he was involved in the case of the murder of several individuals including Mongolian model, Altantuya Shaariibuu and Deputy Public Prosecutor, Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais. ― Bernama