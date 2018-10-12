At ceramah finale, Anwar reminds PD voters of need to back Pakatan

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a ceramah in Pasir Panjang during his election campaign in Port Dickson October 12, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, Oct 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded Port Dickson voters that transgressions by the previous government is why the people need to support Pakatan Harapan (PH).



Anwar said PH has been a constant voice against the alleged “pilfering” of public funds from the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji) and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) by past leaders.



“These are not chickens that they are stealing. They steal from Felda, 1MDB and Tabung Haji. That is why we have a responsibility to support the PH government,” he said at the grand finale ceramah for the Port Dickson by-election in Pasir Panjang to some 500 people, here today.



The crowd roared him on along with other PH leaders who took to the stage.



They included Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir, Primaries Industry Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.



Anwar also said the public has a duty to be critical of elected PH representatives who act inappropriately.



“If any ministers who act arrogantly or say something that is not right, we must tell them. This is because we want to them to be good leaders



“The ministers would not be ministers if the people don't support them,” he said.



Anwar also advised out-of-town visitors to be mindful of the traffic tomorrow and advised them to limit their movement as to facilitate Port Dickson voters



Also present was outgoing PKR president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who urged voters to come out and vote tomorrow.



“This by-election sees a seven corner fight. There is a possibility of split votes. If that happens then someone else could be your MP.



“Don't let that happen. There no need for me to say much on the matter anymore, please come out and vote for Anwar tomorrow,” she said.



Dr Wan Azizah also reiterated that Anwar has suffered 11 years in jail and the choice to allow him to return to Parliament now rests in the hands of Port Dickson voters.