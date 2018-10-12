Zuraida: Bumi quota for affordable housing to be reviewed

K Zuraida said the review would include standardised prices for affordable homes in the country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon UALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Bumiputera quota for affordable housing projects will be reviewed, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the review would include standardised prices for affordable homes in the country.

“The Ministry needs some time to review and get feedback from industry players and home buyers.

“Basically, the people will be assessed based on their income and not race, if we set the affordable homes for only those earning RM3,000 and below, we will use the guideline regardless of religion and race,” she said.

She said this at a press conference after officiating the Malaysia Property Expo 2018, organised by the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre here today.

Recently, Rehda president Datuk Ir Soam Heng Choon had proposed the review of the Bumiputera housing quota policy to allow for the automatic release of completed but unsold Bumiputera units.

When asked to comment on the Sales and Services Tax exemption on construction materials, Zuraida said besides cheaper house prices, developers could also offer “more value for money” for affordable home buyers. — Bernama