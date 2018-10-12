Hadi: PAS willing to be probed by MACC over 1MDB matter

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS had repeatedly stated it readiness to be investigated to ensure that the party was clean from any negative elements. — Picture by Azneal Ishak.

MARANG, Oct 12 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has stressed that claims that Umno transferred RM2.5 million to the party were lies aimed that tarnishing its image.

He said PAS had repeatedly stated it readiness to be investigated over the matter so as to ensure that the party was clean from any negative elements.

“We are open to any investigation by the Malaysian AntiCorruption Commission including out menteris besar and state executive councillors if there is any misconduct,” he told reporters here today.

He added that the party welcomed donations from anyone, including non-Muslims.

Yesterday, Terengganu Amanah’s Youth wing had called on the MACC to investigate the alleged funding from Umno claiming that the money could have come funds misappropriated from 1MDB. ― Bernama