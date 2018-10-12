Malaysia meets 15 gold medal target at Asian Para Games

Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi shows off the three gold medals which he won at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta. ― Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Oct 12 ― Malaysia has achieved the 15 gold medal target at the Asian Para Games after young athlete Eddy Bernard won the gold in the long jump T44 T62/64 category.

Eddy, 17, recorded a jump of 6.30 metres, a new Games record.

Malaysia has raked in 15 gold, 24 silver and 21 bronze medals to date .

The Asian Para Games which began on October 6 will end tomorrow.

The collection of 15 gold medals as at 7.30pm Indonesian time equalled the achievement of 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea. ― Bernama