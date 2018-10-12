MACC quizzes Zahid for 10 hours on seven cases

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters after exiting the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 10, 2018. — Picture by Miera ZuIyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed relief today after anti-graft authorities questioned him for 10 hours.

“This is my last day of giving statements to the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to provide them with certain detailed information to strengthen seven cases they are currently investigating,” Zahid told reporters at the headquarters’ lobby around 7.45pm.

He however did not reveal what other matters were under investigation.

Zahid also said he was prepared to attend another round of questioning if the information he had provided was insufficient or did not fulfill the investigation’s need.

“I am willing to return. For the past three days I have given my full cooperation. I have nothing to hide.

“I hope the information I’ve given will help clarify certain things,” he said.

Before leaving, the former deputy prime minister applauded the professionalism of MACC officers and thanked the media for their dedication in bringing “sensational news” to the public.

“Those who have been called up by MACC should give their cooperation as they have been very professional in their duties,” he said.

The MACC had summoned Ahmad Zahid for questioning over alleged funds misappropriation at a charity run by his family.

Zahid said earlier today he was hopeful that his questioning over graft allegations will be completed by today.

The Umno president, dressed in a white Nehru-collared shirt, arrived at the MACC headquarters in a white luxury Lexus SUV at 9.18am.

This marks the third straight day he is here for questioning.

It also marks the fifth time the MACC has summoned him over the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.