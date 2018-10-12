Azmin’s latest task: Turn Cyberjaya into IT hub

Azmin stressed that Cyberjaya’s revival is vital for the nation’s overall development as Malaysia cannot afford to lose out on new technologies. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Oct 12 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has been tasked with the revival of Malaysia’s own global information technology (IT) hub as Malaysia embraces Industrial Revolution 4.0.



Speaking at a forum here, Azmin said the town which was once built as a key part of the Multimedia Super Corridor no longer served its initial purpose and has turned into a real estate goldmine.



“Cyberjaya unfortunately has turned into a property development area. That is far off from its intended purpose of being a global IT hub.



“We will review Cyberjaya's developments so that we can bring back several industry players. This is one of the instructions given by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to me,” he said at a forum at Karangkraf’s headquarters today.



He also expressed regret that Cyberjaya is not on par with the likes of the United States’ Silicon Valley and India’s Bangalore.



IR 4.0 touts a digital transformation of industrial markets which will put intelligent manufacturing on the forefront.



It involves automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data.



Azmin also stressed that Cyberjaya’s revival is vital for the nation’s overall development as Malaysia cannot afford to lose out on new technologies.