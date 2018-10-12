Azmin: No need to fight tooth and nail over ‘family poll’

Azmin believes his longstanding history with PKR will gain him extra mileage against Rafizi. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 12 — PKR incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today he was not interested in burning bridges with fellow party members in the race to retain his post.

Calling it a “family election”, Azmin said he believed that voting members would be able to make a decision based on the candidates’ past performances.

“This is our family election so there is no need for us to fight tooth and nail for a position, especially when at the end of the day a leader will be chosen based on track record.

“I leave it to the maturity of the voters to make a wise decision,” he said at a forum at Karangkraf headquarters today.

The Economic Affairs Minister, who was Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s former aide for 14 years, said he believes his longstanding history with PKR will gain him extra mileage against contender Rafizi Ramli.

“I still remember the peak of the ‘Reformasi’ era in 1998. I was the first person thrown in jail, even earlier than Anwar. Maybe because I was his senior officer and there may have been attempts to put my former boss to shame.

“It was a horrible experience. I was stripped down, punished, beaten up, humiliated but I see it as a test. I never regret what we went through as a collective,” he said.

When asked if he fears that the party members would forget his contributions to PKR, Azmin said jokingly: “I guess we need to remind them. Maybe your question will help me in the poll.”

At the end of party polls involving six states yesterday, it was reported that Rafizi had a narrow lead with 19,160 votes, while Azmin garnered 19,112 votes.

Rafizi reportedly won in Federal Territories, Pahang, Kelantan and Terrengganu while Azmin secured Johor and Penang.