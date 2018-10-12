Minister: Cabinet agrees on moratorium of death sentence for medical marijuana distributor

Syed Saddiq said the Cabinet has agreed to halt Lukman’s death sentence. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, Oct 12 — The Cabinet has agreed to place a moratorium on the death sentence of Muhammad Lukman, who was sentenced for possessing, processing and distributing medical marijuana (cannabis oil).

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he has brought the matter to the Cabinet’s attention and it has agreed to halt Lukman’s death sentence.



“I have brought up the matter in the Cabinet and even had discussion with (prime minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. As a consensus, we agreed that it should not have happened.



“At the same time we agree to put a moratorium on the death penalty which will be taken down and agree that the use of medical marijuana should never be punished with the death sentence,’’ he said to the press during an event with Pakatan Harapan youth in Port Dickson here today.



Lukman was convicted and sentenced to hang by the High Court on August 30 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty.



Police had reportedly raided Lukman’s home on December 7, 2015 and found 3.1 litres of oil containing tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, 1.4kg of a substance containing THC and 279g of cannabis.



After Lukman’s story went viral, a petition was also launched to appeal to the AG to free him, and has garnered close to 42,000 signatures.