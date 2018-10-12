Sprint legend Bolt grabs double after painful kick

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, playing for A-League football club Central Coast Mariners, shoots on goal against Macarthur South West United in his first competitive start for the club in Sydney October 12, 2018. ― AFP pic

SYDNEY, Oct 12 ― Sprint legend Usain Bolt scored his first goals in professional football today after starting up front in a pre-season game for Australia's Central Coast Mariners.

The 100 metres world record-holder, who is bidding for a professional contract, recovered from a painful kick in the groin to grab a double against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.

Bolt, 32, finished with his left foot after some slack marking on 55 minutes, celebrating with his trademark “Lightning Bolt” pose.

The Jamaican then capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his second on 69 minutes before being substituted six minutes later with the score at 4-0.

It was the first game Bolt has started since joining the A-League club in August for an indefinite trial. ― AFP