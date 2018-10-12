Azmin: All PH reps, including Dr M, will publicly declare assets

Azmin revealed that Dr Mahathir has imposed a new rule that prohibits ministers from bringing their spouses along on overseas work trips. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Oct 12 — All Pakatan Harapan lawmakers, including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, will publicly declare their assets,



Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said that this is a new practice that will ensure total transparency within the Pakatan Harapan government.



“What happened previously was that the ministers will declare their assets but only to the former PM.



“But now, our current PM will even declare his and his family’s assets. It will then be made public after the whole exercise is over,” he said during a forum called Bicara Minda at Karangkraf headquarters here.

Azmin said that they will have to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) first, and after that make them publicly available.



When asked by reporters after the event if he had completed the exercise, Azmin said: “I am currently in the final stage of declaration.”



He said this was clear proof that Pakatan Harapan does not tolerate malpractice among leaders, especially corruption.



“Tun had previously said that he will not hesitate to sack and prosecute any leaders who are guilty of corruption,” he said.



The PKR leader also revealed that Dr Mahathir has imposed a new rule that prohibits ministers from bringing their spouses along on overseas work trips.



“Tun decided that ministers are not allowed to bring their wives for overseas work trips that are less than seven days,” he said.



“Previously, I know it was common practice for ministers to come three days earlier than their conference date and leave three days after it ended. They go on golf trips and whatnot while the wives go shopping. None of that any more,” he added.



He clarified, however, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali will still accompany her husband on his work trips because she has to fulfill her diplomatic duties as Malaysia’s “first lady”.



Azmin said leaders are also limited to only two officers each and are prohibited from staying longer from the dates that they are required to be abroad.



“This is a symbolic move because it is a big cost-cutting measure. We are going abroad for work anyway.



“Now we must arrive on the day of the conference itself and leave right after,” he said.