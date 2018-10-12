Anwar pledges to look after army vets, says knows why they feel ‘abandoned’

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim greets army veterans while campaigning at the Bayu Beach Resort in Port Dickson October 12, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, Oct 12 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today pledged to look after the welfare of army veterans.



Speaking to the local army veterans community at an event here today, Anwar said throughout his campaign, he has never failed to meet with armed forces retirees who are very expressive of their views.



“After meeting people in the ‘kampungs’, coffee shops and eateries, I will (often) find veterans. After talking to them I can detect the reason why they feel abandoned,” he said to a crowd of some 300 armed forces veterans.



Anwar then said that he will work closely with local army veteran associations in line with sustainable development in the district.



“For Port Dickson, if I can rejuvenate the local economy here, I am confident that there will be better work opportunities for the people, especially for the army veterans



“If a hotel were to open here they would certainly need a security unit among other things. I will work with the local army veterans association closely on this,” he said.



Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, who was also present, explained why he vacated the seat for Anwar.



“This has been agreed by PH that Anwar would be the next prime minister... it was decided that he will go from the prison to the palace, then as the president of PKR then to Parliament.



“This is part of the process for him to be the prime minister,” he said.