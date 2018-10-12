Minister: Decision on tariffs for Kuantan deep water terminal within a month

Loke promised to support the proposal to make Kuantan Port a free trade zone. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The decision on tariffs for the New Deep Water Terminal (NDWT) at Kuantan Port here, would be known in a month’s time, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the matter was still in the consultation process involving all stakeholders including port users.

“In determining the tariff rates we will have to take into account the facilities available as well as the views of the committee looking into the matter of course the decision will ensure that the tariffs are reasonable, competitive and will avoid the impact of increasing costs and so on.

“We certainly want all ports in this country to be developed as the nation’s asset and to play an important role in economic and trade development,” he told reporters after a survey of the NDWT Phase 1A project here today.

Also present were Kuantan Port Authority chairman Tan Sri Tengku Azlan Sultan Abu Bakar, general manager Datuk Khairul Anuar Abdul Rahman and East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John.

Loke also assured that his ministry would support the proposal to make Kuantan Port a free trade zone and this was being considered by the Ministry of Finance and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

“We will give our support as this is one of the important ports in the peninsula with industrial areas being developed nearby. More land are available for industrial estate developments near the port.

“Ports play an important role in generating economic development and this will be the push factor for the industry players,” he said.

Commenting on the NDWT Phase 1A project, Loke said the phase which included the construction of a 1 kilometre (km) wharf and breakwaters had begun operating since last month.

Phase 1B is expected to be completed by mid-2019, while Phase 2 development is expected to begin in 2039, he added. — Bernama