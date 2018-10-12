Perlis MB’s secretary charged with giving false evidence

Herwadey Hashim, 38, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read to him before Judge Suzana Hussin. — Reuters pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 12 — Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man’s senior private secretary was charged at the Ampang Sessions Court here today with giving false evidence in the case involving a woman charged with drug trafficking last June.

The accused, Herwadey Hashim, 38, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read to him before Judge Suzana Hussin.

The father of four was charged with giving or fabricating false evidence with intent of causing (or knowing that it to be likely that) Sarina Kasim, 34, a private sector worker, to be convicted of a capital offence under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a mandatory death penalty.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the investigating officer’s office at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Ampang Jaya Police headquarters at 11.30 am on June 29.

The charge, under Section 194 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years; and if an innocent person if convicted and executed in consequence of such false evidence, the person who gives such false evidence shall be punished either with death or the punishment hereinbefore described.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM7,000 with one surety and set Nov 15 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Goh Ai Rene prosecuted, while Herwadey was represented by lawyer Jamil Mohamed Shafie. — Bernama