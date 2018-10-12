Walt Disney Studios shares first teaser trailer for 'Aladdin' live-action remake (VIDEO)

‘Aladdin’: The live-action remake of the hit 1992 animated movie now has its first teaser trailer. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 ― Disney is taking moviegoers back to Agrabah with a new Aladdin movie. The studio's famous animated feature was released in 1992 and proved a global hit, grossing US$504 million (RM2.04 billion). Now, the studio has started teasing its forthcoming live-action version, directed by Guy Ritchie, slated for release in US theatres, May 24, 2019.

Disney shared a first glimpse of the movie, today, October 11, on YouTube. The teaser shows Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, going into a cave to retrieve the lamp, soundtracked with music well-known to fans of the original animation. The teaser lands a day after Will Smith ― who plays Genie ― shared the movie's first poster on Facebook.

The new live-action version of Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes), the latest in a line of filmmakers to helm adaptations of Disney animations, after Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast. Remakes of Dumbo (directed by Tim Burton) and The Lion King are also in the works.

On the cast, Mena Massoud and Will Smith are joined by Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) and Navid Negahban (The Sultan). ― AFP-Relaxnews