CIMB Classic: Leong says could've done better in Round Two

Malaysian golfer Ben Leong plays a bunker shot during the CIMB Classic Championship in Kuala Lumpur October 12, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 ― Ben Leong was fatigued but managed a credible 2-under par to sit tied-29th place with six others at the US$7 million (RM29 million) CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur today.

Ben, 31, got in as a last minute replacement for Gavin Green and after an opening round 4-under found the going a little tough in today's round two.

“This is my sixth week in a row, so I'm kind of tired, but it is what it is,” Ben told reporters after his round.

“On the 10th and 11th holes I should've stayed patient, take the extra club and have a better course management, especially on the 10th hole (bogey) and 11th hole (double bogey).

“I'll change my game plan for tomorrow definitely on the 10th and 11th and 12th because that's where I struggled today and yesterday.

“Apart from that I played really solid today. I just lost patience out there after a few errant shots.”

Meanwhile Malaysia's second representative Jeremiah Kim Leun Kwang had a great start with three birdies in-a-row but finished poorly to sit rock bottom of the 78 player field at 8-over par.

Kim, 23, double bogeyed the 10th and 5th holes offset with birdies on 1, 2 and three.

Started fresh then had a few bad shots that I needed to recover from,” said Kim.

“I'll keep working on getting better tomorrow.”