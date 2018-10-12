Barbie and dUCk embrace diversity with limited edition doll-sized scarves

The collaboration between Barbie and Vivy Yusof’s fashion brand dUCk hopes to inspire young girls to be anything they want to be. — Picture courtesy of Mattel Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — For the first time in Malaysia, Barbie will be collaborating with local brand dUCk to create two doll-sized scarves that will allow girls to style their dolls using their creativity and imagination.

The scarf is a miniature version of dUCk’s latest release from its Print Collection — The Oriental dUCk — and the campaign which was officially launched earlier this month saw encouraging response from both dUCk and Barbie fans nationwide.

To get your hands on the adorable mini-scarves, you’ll need to purchase at least RM100 worth of Barbie products at leading toy, departmental or hyper stores and redeem your gift with a few simple steps online.

In line with the “You Can Be Anything” campaign, Barbie will also be releasing a special short video next month that features The dUCk Group founder Vivy Yusof. The video will highlight her professional journey as well as her advice for little girls in Malaysia on how to be successful entrepreneur themselves.

A mother of three, Vivy was selected as Barbie’s local role model based on her career path which has been an inspiration to many in Malaysia and across Asia.

“We aim to continue to inspire the limitless potential in every girl. In Malaysia, we’re delighted to collaborate with renown local brand ThedUCk Group and also Vivy Yusof to further inspire girls to be anything she wants to be, from a fashion stylist, an entrepreneur, a fashion designer — anything she wants to be”, said Mattel Southeast Asia Country Manager Ivan Franco.

A law graduate from London School of Economics, Vivy who now boasts over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, is not only the founder of The dUCk Group but is also co-founder and chief creative officer of FashionValet, South East Asia’s leading e-commerce platform with over 400 local brands under one click.

For more redemption details, check out www.barbiexduck.com.