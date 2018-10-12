Will Najib ‘order’ police report against himself over 1MDB? Kit Siang asks

Najib reportedly ordered yesterday an aide to file a report against him so that the government could investigate purported murder allegations against him. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang questioned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today if he would get his assistant to file a police complaint against himself to prove his innocence in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

Najib reportedly ordered yesterday an aide to file a report against him so that the government could investigate purported murder allegations against him.

“How theatrical!” Lim said in a statement.

“He has told another lie. He said I have made ‘repeated calls’ to the authorities to re-open investigations into high profile mysterious deaths.

“Let me tell Najib that I had only once called for the re-opening of investigations into the high profile mysterious deaths like Altantuya Shaariibuu, Hussain Najadi, Kevin Morais and Teoh Boon Hock after the Pakatan Harapan came into power in the 14th general election on May 9, 2018 — and not ‘repeated calls’!”