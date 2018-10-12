Rosmah already paid RM2m bail in full, court confirms

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya October 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has posted the RM2 million bail for her criminal case involving charges of money-laundering over more than RM7 million, the Kuala Lumpur court confirmed.



The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur had previously ordered that Rosmah post the bail of RM2 million within one week of her being charged, and yesterday was the last day for the former prime minister’s wife to do so.



“Based on the information received, all payment for bail has been made,” a court official said in response to an email enquiry today by Malay Mail.



Malay Mail understands that the bail was fully posted within the one-week deadline.



On October 4, Rosmah was released on bail — the same day she was charged — after the first installment of RM500,000 was posted as bail.



On October 8, Rosmah’s two bailors reportedly showed up in court to post another RM1 million.



The remaining RM500,000 sum was due by yesterday, although it is unclear on which day it was paid.



Last week, Rosmah pleaded not guilty to all 17 money-laundering charges — 12 counts over the deposit of almost RM7.1 million into her bank account and five counts for failing to declare the same amount as income to the Inland Revenue Board.



The prosecution had initially asked for a RM10 million bail sum with two conditions, while the defence had asked for the bail to be RM250,000 only and with conditions to be complied with.



The Sessions Court judge finally fixed RM2 million as bail with two sureties, and with the two condition of Rosmah surrendering her passports and also for her to not disturb witnesses for her case.



No trial date has been fixed yet for Rosmah’s case, which will come up for mention on November 8.