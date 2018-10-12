Bursa remains higher mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Bursa Malaysia continued its upward momentum at mid-afternoon, as the equity market gradually recovered from the recent two-day rout following the weak Wall Street performance overnight.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,728.62, up 20.13 points, from Thursday’s close of 1,708.49. The key index opened 4.57 points weaker at 1,703.92.

On the broader market, gainers outpacing losers 521 to 300 while 347 counters were unchanged, 704 untraded and 17 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.51 billion shares worth RM1.38 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank jumped 24 sen to RM9.52, Public Bank rose eight sen to RM24.98, TNB surged 32 sen to RM14.60, CIMB accelerated 28 sen to RM5.94, Hong Leong Bank added 20 sen to RM20.50 and Maxis gained three sen to RM5.48.

Axiata decreased 11 sen to RM3.90 and Sime Darby Plantation eased three sen to RM5.21.

For actives, Vortex Consolidated perked one sen to nine sen, Gamuda increased eight sen to RM2.38, MYEG added five sen to RM1.52, Sapura Energy was flat at 36.5 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum eased one sen to RM1.18.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 127.17 points to 11,985.75, the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 127.71 points to 11,813.41 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 103.47 points to 11,996.02.

The FBM Ace Index jumped 98.06 points to 5,002.41 while the FBM70 soared 112.51 points to 13,935.72.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gained 10.62 points to 7,403.16, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.97 of-a-point to 171.85 and the Financial Services surged 298.24 points to 17,517.54. — Bernama