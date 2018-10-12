RM1,500 for a role? Actor Jalil Hamid said he felt degraded by the offer

A screengrab from Jalil Hamid’s Instagram account.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — Actor and comedian Jalil Hamid lamented on his Instagram account that he was recently offered RM1,500 to act.

Jalil, who has won numerous awards in his career, wrote that he felt degraded.

“Maybe it’s because I don’t have a Datuk or Tan Sri title and I’m not good looking,” he wrote. The veteran actor was nominated as Best Actor at the recent Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian 31.

Jalil has appeared in numerous films including Driving School, Buli and Zombi Kampung Pisang.

Meanwhile, actress Noorkhiriah Ahmad Shapie, 39, commiserated with Jalil and wrote on her Instagram account that she understood what he was going through.

“I know exactly how he feels. I too have won some awards and suffer the same fate as he has.

“Winning awards won’t promise us fat pay checks, and sometimes it won’t even land us a job.

“Awards are just proof to our children and grandchildren that we were once someone who mattered,” she wrote.

Actress Noorkhiriah Ahmad Shapie says the industry only pays a high sum to controversial young celebrities. — Picture via Instagram

Noorkhiriah added the industry nowadays was only willing to pay controversial young celebrities.

“Talent does not matter and winning awards does not promise you anything.

“The industry looks for young people who have the looks and are controversial. Those are the things that sell.”