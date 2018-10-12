Sarawak to raise Bakun Dam power capacity with new turbine

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg winding up his speech at the Sarawak State Assembly July 18, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 12 — The state government will install an additional turbine at Bakun dam, Malaysia's biggest hydro-electric project, to increase its power generation capacity to 2,700 megawatts (MW), Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said state-owned Sarawak Energy Berhad will install the additional turbine with a generating capacity of 300MW.

Bakun dam, operational in 2011, has eight turbines with a combined generating capacity of 2,400MW.

“With the power from Bakun, Murum and Batang Ai dams and later Baleh dam, which is under construction, will be will be enough for us to initiate energy-based industries where power is needed,” he said at the opening of the Sarawak International Business, Exhibition and Conference here.

Baku dam was bought by the state government from the federal government last year at a cost of RM2.5 billion.

The state government also undertook to pay loans and other liabilities involving Bakun dam from the federal government.

The CM also said that the state government will set up a Lake Development Authority (LDA) for the purpose of lakes development, including those which are created by the construction of mega dams.

He said rules and regulations of LDA are in the process of being drafted.

He said the lakes will be developed structurally, and then rezoned for tourism and aquaculture activities.

“The lakes will also become the sources of raw water for treatment plants,” he added.