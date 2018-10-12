After three days, Zahid hopeful MACC questioning ends today

Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi leaves the MACC headquarters to perform Friday prayers after giving his statement in Putrajaya October 12, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he is hopeful that his questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over graft allegations will be completed today.

“My statement recording session has been put on hold for me to perform Friday prayers,” he told reporters outside the MACC headquarters’ lobby here at 12.25pm.

“I hope so,” he replied briefly, when asked if questioning will end today.

Zahid said the session will resume around 2.30pm after the prayers.

The MACC summoned Zahid for questioning over alleged funds misappropriation at a charity run by his family.

The Umno president dressed in a white Nehru-collared shirt, arrived earlier in a white luxury Lexus SUV at 9.18am.

This is also the third straight day he is here for questioning.

It also marks the fifth time the MACC has summoned him over the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.