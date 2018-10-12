Improper for Wan Azizah to campaign in PD as DPM, polls reform committee says

Electoral reform committee chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman addresses the media during a press conference in Port Dickson October 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, Oct 12 — The Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) said today it is “not proper" for Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to campaign for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Port Dickson (PD) in her capacity as the deputy prime minister.

ERC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman said Dr Wan Azizah should have instead make her appearances in her husband’s by-election campaign as the outgoing PKR president.

“If she is campaigning as the party president then it’s okay, but it is not proper for her to campaign for Anwar in the capacity of the deputy prime minister,” he said during a press conference at the Hotel Seri Malaysia here.

The former Election Commission (EC) chairman said there have been reports that Dr Wan Azizah has been introduced as the deputy prime minister at such campaigns

