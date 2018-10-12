More evacuated in flood-hit Hilir Perak

TELUK INTAN, Oct 12 — Three people from a family were evacuated today due to the floods in Hilir Perak, raising to 205 people from 57 families the number of evacuees in the district as of 11 am.

A statement issued by the State Disaster Management Secretariat said 171 people from 48 families were at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong. They are from three villages, Kampung Batu 9, Batu 8 and Batu 7.

Thirty-four people from nine families are being housed at the relief centre at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council hall in Taman Desa Aman, it said, adding that they were from Kampung Sri Jaya, Batu 7, Jalan Maharajalela.

These people were evacuated at 5 pm yesterday due to floods after Sungai Perak burst its banks and because of the high tide.

The sky is overcast in Hilir Perak today.

The floods in Hilir Perak were first reported at 7am on Wednesday when Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong burst its banks following heavy rain since Tuesday. — Bernama