Perak police detain married couple, seize drugs worth more than RM260,000

IPOH, Oct 12 — Perak police detained a married couple believed to be drug dealers and seized several types of drugs weighing 5.6 kilograms worth more than RM260,000 in a raid on a house in Changkat Jering, Taiping on Wednesday.

Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP VR Ravi Chandran said the couple, aged 51 and 54, were detained in the house at about 2 pm

He said in the raid, police seized 2,930 grams of heroin, ganja weighing 2,105 grams and 550 grams of syabu estimated to be worth RM269,250.

“Police also seized apparatus believed to be used to pack the drugs in small packages, and seized a Perodua Axia car worth about RM25,000.

“The seized drugs were believed to be distributed to customers in the Taiping area,” he said in a press conference at the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Ravi Chandran said urine tests conducted on the unemployed couple were found to be positive for ganja and both had a record of previous drug-related offences.

He said both suspects have been remanded for a week from yesterday until Oct 17 to help in the investigations and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama