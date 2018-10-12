About 20 houses in Klang struck by floods

A man clears debris while standing in floodwater in Kampung Nelayan, Telok Gong in Klang October 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 12 — About 20 houses in Jalan Kenangan, Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar Klang were flooded up to about knee-high following the high-tide phenomenon early today.

Smart Selangor Command Centre (SSCC) in a statement said none of the people from the affected houses were evacuated.

Ten areas have been identified as flood-prone in Klang due to the phenomenon namely Pangkalan Tok Muda; Sementa bund; Sungai Keramat Batu 5 bund, Kapar; Jalan Pandamaran; Taman Selat Damai, Port Klang; Kampung Perepat jetty, Pulau Ketam, Telok Gong and Sungai Serdang bund. Meanwhile, SSCC said floods also occurred at Jalan Tengah in Kampung Parit Mahang and Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh in Kuala Selangor following heavy rain since early today.

“Only four houses in Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh were affected by the floods,” it said. — Bernama