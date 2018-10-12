Anwar hoping for Kollywood magic with film star Kamal Haasan’s endorsement

A screen capture of the video showing Tamil actor and politician Kamal Hassan endorsing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim published late last night a video of Tamil film star-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s endorsement for him just a day before the Port Dickson by-election tomorrow.

In the 1.47-minute video in English, Kamal called Anwar his “friend”, and together with his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre) wished for the very best on the PKR president-elect’s political journey.

“In a global political climate that craves exemplary leaders who have a perfect understanding of underdogs, Anwar is that perfect example and beacon of hope,” said the multi-talented artist.

Kamal said Port Dickson voters have the “opportunity of writing a great chapter in the political history of Malaysia” by returning Anwar to the Parliament “where he deserves to be”.

He also lauded Anwar’s return to politics as the catalyst to a stronger relationship between India, the Tamil Nadu community, and Malaysia.

“On this occasion, I am glad to wish Anwar and the people of Malaysia the very best as they embark on a new journey,” he said.

Kamal, who is also a singer, dancer, film director, and screenwriter, will appear in the soon-to-be-released spy action-comedy film Sabaash Naidu which he also directed and produced.

In February, he launched his own party which he called “centrist” and will focus on the Dravidian or South Indian ideology.

Last week, Anwar had visited the ethnic Indian community in Bukit Pelanduk, where he had danced to the song of another Tamil superstar, M.G. Ramachandran or popularly known as MGR.

Port Dickson will go to the ballots tomorrow to choose between Anwar and six other candidates.

Ethnic Indians make up 22 per cent of the total 75,212 registered voters.

The seat has traditionally been contested by candidates of Indian descent, including PKR MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah who resigned to give way to Anwar.