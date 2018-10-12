Two dead, seven badly hurt in pile-up on NKVE

The wrecked trailer and other vehicles involved in the pre-dawn accident along KM 14.5 of the NKVE. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — Two people were killed and at least seven were seriously injured in an accident at the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) early this morning.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the incident took place around 4am involving four trailers and a car.

“Two have died, a man and a woman, while seven more have been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for medical treatment,” he said.

Mohd Zani said further details will be made available after the investigating officers have completed their preliminary examination.

Separately a Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said an emergency alert was received at 3.56am, with responders from the Subang and Damansara fire stations reaching the scene at 4.05am.

“Initial report showed that a cement trailer lost control and entered the opposing lane after crashing through the road barrier,” he said.

He said 10 victims were involved and two of them were pronounced dead by PPUM medical officers.