Selangor crown prince claims power grab in EGM bid for state FA re-election

Tengku Amir Shah (left) with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Raja Muda Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Selangor Crown Prince criticised today a call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to re-elect the Football Association of Selangor's (FAS) entire committee, saying this would hamper reform efforts by him and his team.

Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who made his remarks as FAS president, said he and his team were working tirelessly to plan and execute initiatives to get FAS back on the right track.

He said he was shocked to hear on October 1 of a memorandum or petition to hold an EGM to re-elect the FAS' entire executive committee (exco) including himself, further attributing this to discomfort over his team's efforts to tackle suspected irregularities in the football body.

“It is very obvious the changes we were doing including stopping leakages, revamping ineffective committees, probing suspected irregularities made many people uncomfortable.

“We want to move forward, but they keep on pulling ourselves back,” he said in a statement today, adding that he stated on June 5 when accepting the nomination to become FAS president that a full revamp of FAS was needed.

Disagreeing with the call for the EGM by the FAS affiliates, Tengku Amir Shah said he did not understand why a full revamp of the entire exco line-up was required when it just started work.

“Furthermore the reasons are very weak, but I do not blame the affiliates as I believe they have been manipulated, misinformed and even threatened by a few individuals to sign the petition.

“These people are wolves wearing sheep in disguise, full of personal interest instead of working together for the benefit of the association,” he said, asserting that the “irresponsible individuals” had used the affiliates and took advantage of the FAS statute created by them to protect themselves.

He said there was no basis for the call to hold an EGM, noting there was no breach of the FAS statutes.

“I am extremely disappointed as I tried to solve this EGM issue behind closed doors but it was obvious that the other party was not interested.

“I am saddened when we could have spent this time looking for sponsors and preparing for a better season next year, but instead my team who are hardworking and honest people have to constantly look behind our backs,” he added.

He expressed anger that some exco members had openly supported the EGM, despite this not being the stance held by the majority of the excos including himself.

Tengku Amir Shah also listed the six points that the affiliates supposedly raised to back their EGM request, as well as his point-by-point rebuttal.