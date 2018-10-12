A day with Anwar on the campaign trail: ‘I am tired... but I have to push ahead’

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured during a walkabout in Port Dickson October 11, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 12 — An average of 12 functions and rallies, all packed into 16-hour days. This is what a typical day for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim looks like on the campaign trail.

But Anwar, 71, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Port Dickson by-election, is taking it in his stride.

“I am tired, I don’t know how I keep it up but I have to push ahead,” he told TODAY when asked about his hectic schedule.

“Jogging helps though,” he said, referring to the one-hour run he takes along Port Dickson’s beaches every morning.

The veteran politician has been criss-crossing some 570 sq km of the parliamentary ward located in Negri Sembilan state since nomination day on September 29.

He has met thousands of voters. At every stop, he makes it a point to highlight the alleged corrupt practices of the previous Barisan Nasional government, and explain his decision to stand in the constituency.

“I am here in Port Dickson as your family. I want you to accept me as your family member,” he told voters.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Danyal Balagopal Abdullah vacated his seat last month for Anwar, to aid his return to Parliament.

He is up against six other candidates in the ward, with some 75,000 voters eligible to cast their ballot on Saturday. Analysts believe Anwar should easily win.

Anwar has been named PH’s prime minister-in-waiting but needs a seat in Parliament to legitimise his position should Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad step down for him during this term, as promised.

With so much at stake, he needs a clear margin of victory to ensure that he has a strong mandate to lead the country.

“Not many can withstand his punishing schedule,” said long-time aide Abd Rahman Yusof, who has been working with Anwar for 20 years.

Abd Rahman had an average of four hours sleep every day since the start of campaigning. He claims that he feels fine as he is used to the pace.

However, Chang Lih Kang, a Member of Parliament for Tanjung Malim in Perak who has been helping out with Anwar’s campaign, is feeling the strain.

“Looking at his hectic schedule, I don’t think I want to follow him the entire day. It’s too tiring, even for someone my age,” said the 38-year-old.

TODAY shadowed Anwar for a full day yesterday, the penultimate day for his campaigning.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to patrons at the KR Mani Curry House in Port Dickson October 11, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

His day began with a breakfast event with voters at the K R Mani Curry House in the state seat of Sri Tanjung at 9.30am. (Port Dickson has five state seats: Sri Tanjung, Bagan Pinang, Linggi, Lukut and Chuah).

The restaurant was packed with supporters eager to shake his hands, offer him encouraging words or to take selfies.

He was served thosai on banana leaf and a frothy glass of teh tarik, as well as Indian pastries.

After breakfast, he proceeded to a local car mechanic shop — located at a row of shops behind the restaurant — to launch a car care partnership programme. Aides say Anwar decided to make the impromptu stop at the request of the shop’s owner.

He was then whisked off in his black Lexus to his next function, a women’s gathering with celebrity chef Andri Hadi.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tasting food after a food preparation demonstration. — TODAY pic

The veteran politician gave his seal of approval to a specially-prepared dish: kerabu tilapia (Malay-style salad with fish). “Mmmm, whoever doesn’t eat this is bound to regret it,” said Anwar to a crowd of about 300, comprising mostly PH supporters.

Andri told TODAY the dish was specially made for Anwar after he learnt about the leader’s dietary requirements.

“I know he prefers fish and he loves ulam raja (leafty ferns) so I came up with this dish. It also has olive oil, plum and fish sauces, honey, ginger flower and a sprinkling of chili padi,” he said, adding that he was very excited to have served Anwar.

At the same function, Anwar also met with youths from Reformis 98 — a non-governmental organisation linked to his Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR). The organisation took its name from the year of PKR’s birth and the party’s rallying cry: Reformasi (Reformation).

There, they presented him with a cake as an early celebration of him becoming Port Dickson’s MP.

Anwar then took a short break — aides say he usually rests for a few hours in the afternoon — before moving on to his next function.

In this case, it was high-tea with residents and refinery workers at Kampung Arab in the Sri Tanjung state seat.

Despite the heavy rain, some 100 residents came out to listen to the senior PH leader and enjoyed a feast of local Malay delicacies which included roti jala, a popular Malay tea time snack served with curry.

Chew Ah See, 76, seized the opportunity to take pictures with Anwar. She grinned widely and even flashed the peace sign.

“Today’s my first time in meeting him. I will give him a chance, if he or PH doesn’t perform well, we can always vote for better candidates in the next (general) election,” she said.

Anwar interacting with voters at a fishing village. — TODAY pic

Anwar spent about 40 minutes at Kampung Arab before going to his next destination, the Malay fishing village of Kampung Tanjung Agas, located about 35km away from Port Dickson town.

The village is right at the edge of the Port Dickson constituency, with the Linggi river running next to it. The river also marks the border of Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

A two-lane concrete bridge connects the two states. When Anwar was the deputy prime minister back in the 1990s, he broke ground for the structure.

The village and those surrounding the bridge are United Malays National Organisation (Umno) strongholds. Villager Abdul Karim told TODAY that most of 1,000 villagers are expected to vote for one of Anwar’s opponent, former Unno senior leader and ex-Negri Sembilan chief minister Mohd Isa Abdul Samad.

Still, Anwar remained upbeat, urging villagers to go to the polls on Saturday before leaving for his next pit-stop — a quick dinner and performing his prayers at a nearby mosque.

By then, it was nearly 8pm and he made the long journey back to town to attend a massive dinner with 4,000 mostly Chinese supporters at a local temple in the Lukut state seat.

He was greeted with a lion dance performance and shouts of “Pakatan Harapan”, “Sokong Anwar” (Support Anwar) and “Reformasi”.

After a short speech encouraging those with families and friends working outside Port Dickson to return and vote, he went for two small rallies in Lukut and Chuah state seats where he spoke briefly on the state of the country and his pledge to carry out reforms.

Anwar Ibrahim leaving a rally site in Lukut.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends a dinner with supporters at a local temple in Lukut.

His last function for the day — at 11.30pm — was an Indian cultural event where he was entertained by traditional dances and songs.

He left the venue after midnight, calling it a night before the final day of campaigning on Friday. — TODAY