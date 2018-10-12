Prabal Gurung champions diversity with latest campaign

A screengrab from Prabal Gurung’s Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 12 — Prabal Gurung has unveiled his all-Asian Fall 2018 campaign.

The Nepalese-American fashion designer recruited a cast of Asian models for the new campaign, which he unveiled on Instagram this week, calling it “A love letter to our home, the East.” The lineup includes Varsha Thapa from Nepal, He Cong from China and Hyun Ji Shin from South Korea.

“Given our current political and social climate, I believe that strong visual representation for minority groups is more important than ever,” Gurung told Fashionista. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve believed minorities need a seat at the table to be seen, heard and counted. While our industry is making some progress with the way we cast our campaigns and shows, it is equally important that our behind the scenes teams be represented as well, an idea that is often forgotten.”

The campaign also reflects the international spirit of the designer’s fall collection, which, as he writes on Instagram, was inspired by the East. “The artisanal spirit seen throughout is an ode to Eastern practices, captured by the mandala-inspired and hand drawn graphic prints, hand cut fringe, hand knit sweaters, and hand embroidered sweaters, paillettes and pearls,” he states. — AFP-Relaxnews