Dutch theme park Efteling has a new family rollercoaster coming 2020

The ‘Bob’ bobsled track has been at Efteling for more than 34 years. — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 — Efteling — the most popular theme park of the Benelux countries — is calling time on one of its flagship rides, as the “Bob” bobsled run will be replaced by a new family roller coaster, coming spring 2020.

While Efteling’s “Bob” bobsled run reopens, the park — situated in Kaatsheuvel, an hour and a half’s drive from Rotterdam in the Netherlands — will start work on its new attraction from September 2019. Launched over 34 years ago, “Bob” is one of the rides available to younger children, aged 4-10 years old. Its replacement will also be a family-friendly attraction, as the new coaster will be open to children from one meter tall.

The new ride is themed on the 19th-century German illustrated story “Max & Moritz,” often considered a forerunner of modern comic strips. The current station building will be retained for the park’s new dual-track family rollercoaster.

Note that “Bob” will remain open until construction works begin.

Efteling is one of the biggest theme parks of the Benelux countries, with over five million visitors in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews