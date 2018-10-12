Charli XCX and Troye Sivan drop video for joint track ‘1999’

Charli XCX performs during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 23, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — The music video pays homage to ‘90s culture, with the singers dressed up as ‘90s-era icons.

Matching the song’s nostalgic lyrics, which reference Britney Spears’ 1999 track Hit Me Baby One More Time, the video is a tribute to the ‘90s, featuring Nokia cellphones, The Sims, AOL Messenger, and the Ooga Chaka Baby.

Charli XCX is seen dressed as Steve Jobs (complete with iMac G3), Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in TLC’s Waterfalls video, Spears, and Angela Hayes in American Beauty, among others. She also turns up as all five Spice Girls in a music video.

Troye appears as Eminem, Justin Timberlake, and all the Backstreet Boys.

The pair also team up as Rose and Jack from Titanic, Trinity and Neo from The Matrix, Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson at the 1998 VMAs, and as Sims characters.

The video was directed by Ryan Staake.

Charli XCX’s last album was 2017’s Pop 2. Troye Sivan recently released his second LP Bloom. — AFP-Relaxnews