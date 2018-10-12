Quirky looks from the Moschino and H&M collection

Moschino and H&M have unveiled the looks from their soon-to-be-released collaboration. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 12 — With less than a month to go before their eagerly awaited collaboration drops, November 8, the Moschino and H&M brands have lifted the lid on the full set of looks from their upcoming collab. With fun, quirky, bling, nostalgic and pop-culture-inspired creations, the collection comes straight out of the unmistakable world of Jeremy Scott, the Italian fashion house’s creative director.

With bold prints, flamboyant colours and nostalgic childhood references — all laced with a streetwear flavour — the Moschino [tv] H&M collection lands with a huge dose of the eccentric, fun and quirky style of Jeremy Scott, who has rounded up some of his friends and acquaintances to show off the various collection looks.

Shot by photographer Marcus Mam, the lookbook notably features the American model Dilone, model and influencer Barbie Ferreira, sisters Aya and Ami of the Amiaya duo, Jeremy Scott’s best friend Pablo Olea, transgender actress MJ Rodriguez, singer Lucy Foster and artist Keon Smith. It’s an all-star cast that embraces diversity.

“Whenever I design, I think about my friends. The Moschino [tv] H&M lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity, and the energy of the people and the collection,” Jeremy Scott said in a statement.

The collaboration, which includes styles for men, women, kids and dogs, goes on sale from November 8 in selected H&M stores and online at www.hm.com. — AFP-Relaxnews