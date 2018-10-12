Hulu orders scripted drama based on the Wu-Tang Clan

Rapper Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas, March 20, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — Wu-Tang: An American Saga will explore the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of hip hop’s most influential groups.

Based on The Wu-Tang Manual and The Tao of Wu, both written by Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA, the 10-episode scripted drama will revolve around the Clan’s formation and rise to fame. It will be set in early ‘90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is created, written, and executive produced by Superfly writer Alex Tse and RZA.

Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, and the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will serve as consulting producers on the Hulu project.

Wu-Tang member Method Man will executive produce, along with Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo of Imagine Television.

With multiple gold and platinum albums, the Wu-Tang Clan and its affiliates have sold over 40 million albums worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews