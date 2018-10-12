Hailee Steinfeld to host MTV EMAs

Hailee Steinfeld arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — Hailee Steinfeld has been announced as the host of the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, which are set to air live from Spain next month.

The pop singer-songwriter and actress is nominated this year in the Best Pop category along with Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. After releasing her track Let Me Go in September 2017 she won her first EMA award last year for Best Push Artist, a category that honours breakthrough acts.

This year, she has performed around the US and Europe, including at the Isle of MTV in Malta.

Originally rising to fame for her leading role in the movie True Grit, Steinfeld has also continued her acting career, having showed off her a cappella skills in Pitch Perfect 3 and with a starring role in the upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.

Steinfeld will host the MTV EMAs live on November 4 from Bilbao, Spain.

Nominees were announced earlier this month, with Camila Cabello leading the way with six nominations. Ariana Grande and Post Malone follow with five, and Drake and Dua Lipa earned four nods each.

Voting is open until November 3 at www.mtvema.com/vote. — AFP-Relaxnews