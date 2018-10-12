Issa Rae to star in upcoming comedy movie produced by Paul Feig

This file photo taken on January 8, 2017, shows Issa Rae arriving for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — Alongside her leading role in the HBO comedy show, Insecure, Issa Rae is set to star in American Princess, a forthcoming film produced by Paul Feig.

Feig, who directed A Simple Favor, is on the production of a forthcoming comedy film in development for Fox, in which Rae will take the lead role. According to US entertainment media, Stella Meghie (Everything, Everything) is on board to direct the romantic comedy, which will notably be produced by Feig and Jessie Henderson via their Feigco Entertainment company. A release date is yet to be announced.

The movie, called American Princess, will follow the adventures of a young American woman, played by Rae, who moves to London and finds herself drawn into the British capital’s high society and falls in love in an unexpected way. The project sees Rae reteam with Insecure screenwriter and executive producer, Amy Aniobi, who will pen the script of this romantic comedy.

The hit HBO comedy-drama, Insecure has earned Rae Golden Globe nominations for best actress in a musical or comedy TV show in 2017 and 2018. She was also nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018. Rae stars alongside Justin Hartley (This is Us) in the comedy Little, slated for release September 20, 2019, in US theatres.

The Canadian director, Stella Meghie, made her debut as a feature film director in 2016 with the comedy Jean of the Joneses, before directing the romantic drama, Everything, Everything in 2017. Her latest film, The Weekend, screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, September 11. — AFP-Relaxnews